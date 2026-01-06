Oilers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators.

Oilers vs Predators Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (20-16-6) vs. Nashville Predators (19-18-4)

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-170) Predators (+140) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (53%)

Oilers vs Predators Puck Line

The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Oilers are +138 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -170.

Oilers vs Predators Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Predators on Jan. 6, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Oilers vs Predators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Oilers, Nashville is the underdog at +140, and Edmonton is -170 playing at home.

