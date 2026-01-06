FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Oilers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Predators Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (20-16-6) vs. Nashville Predators (19-18-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Predators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-170)Predators (+140)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Oilers win (53%)

Oilers vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Oilers are +138 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -170.

Oilers vs Predators Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Predators on Jan. 6, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Oilers vs Predators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Oilers, Nashville is the underdog at +140, and Edmonton is -170 playing at home.

