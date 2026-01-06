NHL
Oilers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6
The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators.
Oilers vs Predators Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (20-16-6) vs. Nashville Predators (19-18-4)
- Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-170)
|Predators (+140)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (53%)
Oilers vs Predators Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Oilers are +138 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -170.
Oilers vs Predators Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Predators on Jan. 6, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Oilers vs Predators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Oilers, Nashville is the underdog at +140, and Edmonton is -170 playing at home.