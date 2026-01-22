NHL
Oilers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Oilers vs Penguins Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (25-18-8) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-14-11)
- Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-184)
|Penguins (+152)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (62%)
Oilers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Oilers. The Penguins are -150 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +122.
Oilers vs Penguins Over/Under
- Oilers versus Penguins on Jan. 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.
Oilers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +152 underdog on the road.