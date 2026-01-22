Oilers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Oilers vs Penguins Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (25-18-8) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-14-11)

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-184) Penguins (+152) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (62%)

Oilers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Oilers. The Penguins are -150 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +122.

Oilers vs Penguins Over/Under

Oilers versus Penguins on Jan. 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.

Oilers vs Penguins Moneyline

Edmonton is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +152 underdog on the road.

