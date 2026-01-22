FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Oilers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

    Data Skrive

    Oilers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

    The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

    Oilers vs Penguins Game Info

    • Edmonton Oilers (25-18-8) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-14-11)
    • Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026
    • Time: 9 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Oilers vs Penguins Odds

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Oilers (-184)Penguins (+152)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

    Oilers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

    • Prediction: Oilers win (62%)

    Oilers vs Penguins Puck Line

    • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Oilers. The Penguins are -150 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +122.

    Oilers vs Penguins Over/Under

    • Oilers versus Penguins on Jan. 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.

    Oilers vs Penguins Moneyline

    • Edmonton is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +152 underdog on the road.

