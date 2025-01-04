FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Kraken Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (23-12-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (17-19-3)
  • Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-170)Kraken (+140)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (53.8%)

Oilers vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Oilers are +142 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -176.

Oilers vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The Oilers-Kraken game on January 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

Oilers vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Edmonton is a -170 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +140 underdog at home.

