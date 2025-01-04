NHL
Oilers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Seattle Kraken.
Oilers vs Kraken Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (23-12-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (17-19-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-170)
|Kraken (+140)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (53.8%)
Oilers vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Oilers are +142 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -176.
Oilers vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Oilers-Kraken game on January 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.
Oilers vs Kraken Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -170 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +140 underdog at home.