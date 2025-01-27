FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Edmonton Oilers versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Kraken Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (31-15-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (22-25-3)
  • Date: Monday, January 27, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-300)Kraken (+240)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (63.7%)

Oilers vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-106 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is -114.

Oilers vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Kraken matchup on January 27, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Oilers vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Edmonton is a -300 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +240 underdog on the road.

