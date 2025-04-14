FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Kings Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (47-28-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (46-24-9)
  • Date: Monday, April 14, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Oilers vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-114)Kings (-105)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (52.5%)

Oilers vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +220 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -280.

Oilers vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for Oilers-Kings on April 14 is 5.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Oilers vs Kings Moneyline

  • Edmonton is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -105 underdog on the road.

