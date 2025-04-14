Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Monday.

Oilers vs Kings Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (47-28-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (46-24-9)

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: NHL Network

Oilers vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-114) Kings (-105) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (52.5%)

Oilers vs Kings Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +220 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -280.

Oilers vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Kings on April 14 is 5.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Oilers vs Kings Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -105 underdog on the road.

