NHL

Oilers vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Kings Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (22-16-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (18-15-10)
  • Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Kings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-182)Kings (+150)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Oilers win (55.9%)

Oilers vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -170 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +138.

Oilers vs Kings Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Kings matchup on Jan. 10, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Oilers vs Kings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Kings, Edmonton is the favorite at -182, and Los Angeles is +150 playing on the road.

