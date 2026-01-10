NHL
Oilers vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.
Oilers vs Kings Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (22-16-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (18-15-10)
- Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-182)
|Kings (+150)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (55.9%)
Oilers vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -170 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +138.
Oilers vs Kings Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Kings matchup on Jan. 10, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.
Oilers vs Kings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Kings, Edmonton is the favorite at -182, and Los Angeles is +150 playing on the road.