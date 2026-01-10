Oilers vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Kings Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (22-16-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (18-15-10)

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-182) Kings (+150) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (55.9%)

Oilers vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -170 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +138.

Oilers vs Kings Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Kings matchup on Jan. 10, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Oilers vs Kings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Kings, Edmonton is the favorite at -182, and Los Angeles is +150 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!