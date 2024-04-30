Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Kings Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11)

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN

Oilers vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-192) Kings (+158) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (56.9%)

Oilers vs Kings Spread

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +134 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -161.

Oilers vs Kings Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Kings on May 1, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Oilers vs Kings Moneyline