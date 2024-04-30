Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Los Angeles Kings.
Oilers vs Kings Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11)
- Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN
Oilers vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Oilers (-192)
|Kings (+158)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (56.9%)
Oilers vs Kings Spread
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +134 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -161.
Oilers vs Kings Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Kings on May 1, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.
Oilers vs Kings Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -192 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +158 underdog on the road.