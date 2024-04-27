Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.

Oilers vs Kings Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TBS, truTV, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, Max, and BSW

Oilers vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-152) Kings (+126) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (50.3%)

Oilers vs Kings Spread

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -194 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +160.

Oilers vs Kings Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Kings on April 28, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Oilers vs Kings Moneyline