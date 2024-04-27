Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Oilers vs Kings Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11)
- Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: TBS, truTV, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, Max, and BSW
Oilers vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Oilers (-152)
|Kings (+126)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (50.3%)
Oilers vs Kings Spread
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -194 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +160.
Oilers vs Kings Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Kings on April 28, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Oilers vs Kings Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Kings moneyline has Edmonton as a -152 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +126 underdog at home.