Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

In NHL action on Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Kings Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: TBS

Oilers vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-138) Kings (+115) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (50.5%)

Oilers vs Kings Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +172 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -215.

Oilers vs Kings Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Kings on April 27, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Oilers vs Kings Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +115 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -138 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!