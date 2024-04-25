Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Data Skrive
The NHL's Friday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Los Angeles Kings.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Kings Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11)
- Date: Friday, April 26, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: TBS, SportsNet, TVAS, Max, and BSW
Oilers vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Oilers (-143)
|Kings (+118)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (53.2%)
Oilers vs Kings Spread
- The Kings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Kings are -213 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +176.
Oilers vs Kings Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Kings on April 26, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.
Oilers vs Kings Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -143 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +118 underdog despite being at home.