Oilers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets.

Oilers vs Jets Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (12-11-5) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-12-1)

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-210) Jets (+172) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (55.4%)

Oilers vs Jets Puck Line

The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Oilers are +116 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -142.

Oilers vs Jets Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Jets game on Dec. 6, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Oilers vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Jets, Edmonton is the favorite at -210, and Winnipeg is +172 playing on the road.

