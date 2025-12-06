FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Oilers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Jets Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (12-11-5) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-12-1)
  • Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-210)Jets (+172)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (55.4%)

Oilers vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Oilers are +116 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -142.

Oilers vs Jets Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Jets game on Dec. 6, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Oilers vs Jets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Jets, Edmonton is the favorite at -210, and Winnipeg is +172 playing on the road.

