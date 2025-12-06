NHL
Oilers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Jets Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (12-11-5) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-12-1)
- Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-210)
|Jets (+172)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (55.4%)
Oilers vs Jets Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Oilers are +116 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -142.
Oilers vs Jets Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Jets game on Dec. 6, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.
Oilers vs Jets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Jets, Edmonton is the favorite at -210, and Winnipeg is +172 playing on the road.