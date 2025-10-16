Oilers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the New York Islanders.

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (2-0-1) vs. New York Islanders (0-3)

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-172) Islanders (+142) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (60%)

Oilers vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +138.

Oilers vs Islanders Over/Under

Oilers versus Islanders on Oct. 16 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Oilers vs Islanders Moneyline

The Oilers vs Islanders moneyline has Edmonton as a -172 favorite, while New York is a +142 underdog at home.

