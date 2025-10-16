FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Oilers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (2-0-1) vs. New York Islanders (0-3)
  • Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-172)Islanders (+142)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (60%)

Oilers vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +138.

Oilers vs Islanders Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Islanders on Oct. 16 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Oilers vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The Oilers vs Islanders moneyline has Edmonton as a -172 favorite, while New York is a +142 underdog at home.

