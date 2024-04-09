Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

The Edmonton Oilers versus the Vegas Golden Knights is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (47-24-5) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-27-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: TNT, Max, and SCRIPPS

Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-118) Golden Knights (-102) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (60.8%)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Spread

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Vegas, the underdog, is -260.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Over/Under

Oilers versus Golden Knights, on April 10, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Moneyline