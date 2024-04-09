Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10
The Edmonton Oilers versus the Vegas Golden Knights is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (47-24-5) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-27-8)
- Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: TNT, Max, and SCRIPPS
Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Oilers (-118)
|Golden Knights (-102)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Oilers win (60.8%)
Oilers vs Golden Knights Spread
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Vegas, the underdog, is -260.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- Oilers versus Golden Knights, on April 10, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Oilers, Vegas is the underdog at -102, and Edmonton is -118 playing at home.