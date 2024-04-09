menu item
Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
The Edmonton Oilers versus the Vegas Golden Knights is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (47-24-5) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-27-8)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: TNT, Max, and SCRIPPS

Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Oilers (-118)Golden Knights (-102)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (60.8%)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Spread

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Vegas, the underdog, is -260.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Golden Knights, on April 10, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Oilers, Vegas is the underdog at -102, and Edmonton is -118 playing at home.

