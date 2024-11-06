menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 6

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (6-6-1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (8-3-1)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-114)Golden Knights (-105)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (58.6%)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Oilers are +210 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -265.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Golden Knights, on November 6, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Vegas is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -114 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup