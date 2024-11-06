Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 6
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (6-6-1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (8-3-1)
- Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-114)
|Golden Knights (-105)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Oilers win (58.6%)
Oilers vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Oilers are +210 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -265.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- Oilers versus Golden Knights, on November 6, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Vegas is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -114 favorite at home.