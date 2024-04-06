menu item
NHL

Oilers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Oilers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

NHL action on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (46-24-5) vs. Calgary Flames (34-36-5)
  • Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Oilers (-178)Flames (+146)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (58.2%)

Oilers vs Flames Spread

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-162 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +132.

Oilers vs Flames Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Flames game on April 6, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Oilers vs Flames Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Flames, Edmonton is the favorite at -178, and Calgary is +146 playing at home.

