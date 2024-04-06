Oilers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

NHL action on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (46-24-5) vs. Calgary Flames (34-36-5)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-178) Flames (+146) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (58.2%)

Oilers vs Flames Spread

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-162 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +132.

Oilers vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Flames game on April 6, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Oilers vs Flames Moneyline