Oilers vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Arizona Coyotes.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Coyotes Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (49-25-6) vs. Arizona Coyotes (35-41-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Oilers vs Coyotes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-170) Coyotes (+140) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (62.3%)

Oilers vs Coyotes Spread

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +140 to cover the spread, with the Coyotes being -170.

Oilers vs Coyotes Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Coyotes on April 17 is 6.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Oilers vs Coyotes Moneyline