Oilers vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17
Data Skrive
The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Arizona Coyotes.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Oilers vs Coyotes Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (49-25-6) vs. Arizona Coyotes (35-41-5)
- Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
Oilers vs Coyotes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Oilers (-170)
|Coyotes (+140)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (62.3%)
Oilers vs Coyotes Spread
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +140 to cover the spread, with the Coyotes being -170.
Oilers vs Coyotes Over/Under
- The over/under for Oilers-Coyotes on April 17 is 6.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.
Oilers vs Coyotes Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Coyotes-Oilers, Arizona is the underdog at +140, and Edmonton is -170 playing on the road.