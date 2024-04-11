Oilers vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Arizona Coyotes.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Coyotes Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (48-24-5) vs. Arizona Coyotes (34-40-5)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Oilers vs Coyotes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-278) Coyotes (+220) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (78.2%)

Oilers vs Coyotes Spread

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Coyotes. The Oilers are -111 to cover the spread, while the Coyotes are -108.

Oilers vs Coyotes Over/Under

Oilers versus Coyotes on April 12 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Oilers vs Coyotes Moneyline