Oilers vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12
Data Skrive
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Arizona Coyotes.
Oilers vs Coyotes Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (48-24-5) vs. Arizona Coyotes (34-40-5)
- Date: Friday, April 12, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
Oilers vs Coyotes Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Oilers (-278)
|Coyotes (+220)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (78.2%)
Oilers vs Coyotes Spread
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Coyotes. The Oilers are -111 to cover the spread, while the Coyotes are -108.
Oilers vs Coyotes Over/Under
- Oilers versus Coyotes on April 12 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Oilers vs Coyotes Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Coyotes, Edmonton is the favorite at -278, and Arizona is +220 playing on the road.