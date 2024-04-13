Oilers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Canucks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (48-24-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (48-22-9)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-115) Canucks (-104) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (62.1%)

Oilers vs Canucks Spread

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +210.

Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canucks on April 13, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline