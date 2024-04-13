Oilers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Oilers vs Canucks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (48-24-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (48-22-9)
- Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Oilers (-115)
|Canucks (-104)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (62.1%)
Oilers vs Canucks Spread
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +210.
Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canucks on April 13, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.
Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -104 underdog on the road.