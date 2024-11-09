Oilers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9
Data Skrive
The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Canucks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (6-7-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (7-2-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-120)
|Canucks (+100)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (53.2%)
Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +198.
Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canucks on November 9, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.
Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +100 underdog at home.