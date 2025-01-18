NHL
Oilers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18
On Saturday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the Vancouver Canucks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Canucks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (29-13-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-15-10)
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-170)
|Canucks (+140)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (59.8%)
Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -188 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +152.
Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers versus Canucks matchup on January 18 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.
Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +140 underdog despite being at home.