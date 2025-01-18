Oilers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

On Saturday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the Vancouver Canucks.

Oilers vs Canucks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (29-13-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-15-10)

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-170) Canucks (+140) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (59.8%)

Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -188 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +152.

Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for the Oilers versus Canucks matchup on January 18 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +140 underdog despite being at home.

