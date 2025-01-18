FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Data Skrive

Oilers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

On Saturday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the Vancouver Canucks.

Oilers vs Canucks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (29-13-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-15-10)
  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Canucks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-170)Canucks (+140)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (59.8%)

Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -188 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +152.

Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Oilers versus Canucks matchup on January 18 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Edmonton is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +140 underdog despite being at home.

