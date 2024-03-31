Oilers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1
Data Skrive
The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the St. Louis Blues.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Oilers vs Blues Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (45-23-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-31-4)
- Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+ and Hulu
Oilers vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Oilers (-215)
|Blues (+176)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (60.9%)
Oilers vs Blues Spread
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +114 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -137.
Oilers vs Blues Over/Under
- Oilers versus Blues, on April 1, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Oilers vs Blues Moneyline
- St. Louis is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -215 favorite on the road.