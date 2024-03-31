Oilers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the St. Louis Blues.

Oilers vs Blues Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (45-23-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-31-4)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+ and Hulu

Oilers vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-215) Blues (+176) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (60.9%)

Oilers vs Blues Spread

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +114 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -137.

Oilers vs Blues Over/Under

Oilers versus Blues, on April 1, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Oilers vs Blues Moneyline