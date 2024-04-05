Oilers vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

The Edmonton Oilers versus the Colorado Avalanche is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Oilers vs Avalanche Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (45-24-5) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-22-6)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+ and ALT

Oilers vs Avalanche Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-140) Avalanche (+116) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (58.8%)

Oilers vs Avalanche Spread

The Avalanche are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-205 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +168.

Oilers vs Avalanche Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Avalanche matchup on April 5, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Oilers vs Avalanche Moneyline