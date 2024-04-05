Oilers vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5
Data Skrive
The Edmonton Oilers versus the Colorado Avalanche is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Oilers vs Avalanche Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (45-24-5) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-22-6)
- Date: Friday, April 5, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+ and ALT
Oilers vs Avalanche Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Oilers (-140)
|Avalanche (+116)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (58.8%)
Oilers vs Avalanche Spread
- The Avalanche are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-205 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +168.
Oilers vs Avalanche Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Avalanche matchup on April 5, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.
Oilers vs Avalanche Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Avalanche, Edmonton is the favorite at -140, and Colorado is +116 playing on the road.