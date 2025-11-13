Ohio State vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Ohio State Buckeyes facing the UCLA Bruins.

Ohio State vs UCLA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-33333) | UCLA: (+4000)

Ohio State: (-33333) | UCLA: (+4000) Spread: Ohio State: -32.5 (-110) | UCLA: +32.5 (-110)

Ohio State: -32.5 (-110) | UCLA: +32.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio State vs UCLA Betting Trends

Ohio State's record against the spread is 7-2-0.

Ohio State has covered every time (1-0) as a 32.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This year, three of Ohio State's nine games have gone over the point total.

UCLA is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

There have been four UCLA games (out of nine) that went over the total this season.

Ohio State vs UCLA Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (97.4%)

Ohio State vs UCLA Point Spread

Ohio State is favored by 32.5 points against UCLA. Ohio State is -110 to cover the spread, while UCLA is -110.

Ohio State vs UCLA Over/Under

An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Ohio State-UCLA on Nov. 15, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Ohio State vs UCLA Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UCLA-Ohio State, UCLA is the underdog at +4000, and Ohio State is -33333.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 36.3 19 7.2 1 49.2 9 UCLA 20.4 119 30.7 103 50.4 9

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Stadium: Ohio Stadium

