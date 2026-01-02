Louisville vs Stanford College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

ACC action on Friday will see the the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals (11-2, 1-0 ACC) visit the Stanford Cardinal (11-3, 0-1 ACC) at Maples Pavilion, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Stanford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Arena: Maples Pavilion

Louisville vs. Stanford Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (62.9%)

Before you decide to wager on Louisville-Stanford matchup (in which Louisville is an 8.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 157.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Louisville vs. Stanford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Stanford has put together a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cardinals did a better job covering the spread in road games (9-2-0) than they did in home games (8-9-0) last season.

The Cardinal's winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .611 (11-7-0). On the road, it was .273 (3-8-0).

Louisville vs. Stanford: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been the moneyline favorite in six games this season and has come away with the win five times (83.3%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have been listed as a favorite of -429 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Stanford has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Cardinal have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +330 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisville has a 81.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Louisville vs. Stanford Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville has a +301 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.2 points per game. It is putting up 91.5 points per game to rank 14th in college basketball and is allowing 68.3 per outing to rank 73rd in college basketball.

Ryan Conwell paces Louisville, scoring 19.7 points per game (39th in college basketball).

Stanford's +117 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.9 points per game (149th in college basketball) while giving up 70.5 per outing (112th in college basketball).

Stanford's leading scorer, Ebuka Okorie, is 11th in the nation, averaging 21.5 points per game.

The 39.9 rebounds per game the Cardinals average rank ninth in college basketball, and are 9.9 more than the 30 their opponents collect per outing.

Sananda Fru paces the team with 6.8 rebounds per game (191st in college basketball action).

The Cardinal come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. They are grabbing 32.9 rebounds per game (200th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.1.

AJ Rohosy is 351st in the country with 5.8 rebounds per game, leading the Cardinal.

Louisville ranks 19th in college basketball with 110.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 24th in college basketball defensively with 82.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cardinal record 100.5 points per 100 possessions (128th in college basketball), while allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions (134th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!