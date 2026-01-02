Gonzaga vs Seattle U College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-1, 2-0 WCC) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the Seattle U Redhawks (12-3, 1-1 WCC) on January 2, 2026 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga vs. Seattle U Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Seattle U Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga win (87.3%)

Gonzaga vs. Seattle U: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has put together a 10-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Seattle U has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

The Bulldogs had a worse record against the spread at home (4-10-0) than they did in road games (6-4-0) last season.

The Redhawks performed better against the spread at home (5-7-0) than away (6-9-0) last year.

Gonzaga vs. Seattle U: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has won in nine of the 10 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -10000 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Seattle U has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Redhawks have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +2500 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 99% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Gonzaga vs. Seattle U Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Gonzaga was second-best in the nation on offense (86.4 points scored per game) and ranked 107th on defense (69.9 points conceded).

Gonzaga was 47th in the country in rebounds per game (34.6) and 47th in rebounds allowed (28.9) last year.

Last season Gonzaga was best in the country in assists with 19.7 per game.

Last season, Gonzaga was 25th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.3 per game) and ranked 140th in turnovers forced (11.7).

On offense, Seattle U averaged 70.4 points per game (269th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 66.4 points per contest on defense (34th-ranked).

Seattle U was 229th in the country with 31.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 99th with 30 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Seattle U ranked 286th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.1 per game.

Seattle U averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 13.6 turnovers per contest (33rd-ranked).

