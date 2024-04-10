Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 10

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN, ALT, and BSN

The Western's best teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves (55-24) and the Denver Nuggets (55-24), hit the court at Ball Arena on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets are favored by 6.5 points at home. The matchup has an over/under set at 211.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -6.5 -110 -110 211.5 -110 -110 -270 +220

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (60.9%)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 36-41-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 40-37-2 this year.

This season, 32 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total.

Timberwolves games this season have gone over the total in 39 of 79 opportunities (49.4%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (20-18-2) than it has in road tilts (16-23-0).

The Nuggets have exceeded the over/under in 18 of 40 home games (45%), compared to 14 of 39 road games (35.9%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results on the road (22-17-1) than at home (18-20-1).

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over 18 of 39 times at home (46.2%), and 21 of 40 on the road (52.5%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 26.4 points, 12.4 boards and 9 assists per game, shooting 57.8% from the floor (10th in league) and 35.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 7 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 21 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 42% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Aaron Gordon's numbers on the season are 14 points, 6.5 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 55.4% from the floor.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 boards.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 26.3 points for the Timberwolves, plus 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 65.3% of his shots from the floor (second in league).

Per game, Naz Reid gets the Timberwolves 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Timberwolves are getting 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6 assists per game from Mike Conley.

The Timberwolves are getting 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Kyle Anderson.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.