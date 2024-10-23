Nuggets vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 24

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT

In the first game of the 2024-25 season for both teams, the Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The Thunder are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -2.5 -110 -110 225.5 -110 -110 -138 +118

Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (53.1%)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Nuggets put together a 38-42-2 ATS record last year.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Thunder went 6-6-1 against the spread last season.

Nuggets games went over the point total 35 out of 82 times last season.

In 82 Thunder games last year, 45 of them hit the over.

Against the spread last season, Denver fared better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 17 times in 41 road games.

Last season, Oklahoma City was 27-14-0 at home against the spread (.659 winning percentage). Away, it was 19-21-1 ATS (.463).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic put up 26.4 points, 12.4 boards and 9 assists last year.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers last season were 16.7 points, 7 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He sank 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Jamal Murray collected 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also drained 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc (10th in NBA), with 2.5 treys per game.

Aaron Gordon put up 13.9 points, 6.5 boards and 3.5 assists. He drained 55.6% of his shots from the field.

Last season, Russell Westbrook recorded 11.1 points, 5 boards and 4.5 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the field.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander collected 30.1 points last season, plus 6.2 assists and 5.5 boards.

Chet Holmgren's numbers last season were 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 53% from the field and 37% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Jalen Williams recorded 19.1 points, 4 boards and 4.5 assists, shooting 54% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein posted 7.8 points, 2.5 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Alex Caruso recorded 10.1 points, 3.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.