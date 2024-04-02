Nuggets vs. Spurs NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 2

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and BSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (18-57) are heavy, 15.5-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets (52-23) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSW. The point total in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -15.5 -110 -110 223.5 -110 -110 -1500 +870

Nuggets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (90.1%)

Nuggets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 34 times over 75 games with a set spread.

In the Spurs' 75 games this year, they have 38 wins against the spread.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 31 times.

Spurs games this season have hit the over on 36 of 75 set point totals (48%).

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 38 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 37 opportunities in away games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in 17 of 38 home games (44.7%), compared to 14 of 37 road games (37.8%).

San Antonio has performed better against the spread away (19-18-0) than at home (19-18-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have gone over 20 of 38 times at home (52.6%), and 16 of 37 away (43.2%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9 assists, shooting 57.9% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with 1 made treys per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.7 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 assists and 4.1 boards.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Per game, Victor Wembanyama provides the Spurs 21.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocks (first in league).

The Spurs receive 19.5 points per game from Devin Vassell, plus 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Jeremy Sochan averages 11.5 points, 6.4 boards and 3.4 assists. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the field.

The Spurs are receiving 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Tre Jones.

Zach Collins' numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is draining 47.8% of his shots from the field.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.