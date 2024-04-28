Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 29

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT, ALT, SportsNet LA, and truTV

The Denver Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Monday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, SportsNet LA, and truTV. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 217.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -6.5 -108 -112 217 -108 -112 -255 +210

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (76.8%)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have gone 38-42-2 against the spread this season.

In the Lakers' 82 games this season, they have 38 wins against the spread.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 35 times.

Lakers games this season have hit the over on 47 of 82 set point totals (57.3%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (21-18-2) than it has in road games (17-24-0).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 41 home matchups (46.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 16 of 41 games (39%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.476, 20-22-0 record) than away (.450, 18-21-1).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under less often at home (21 times out of 42) than on the road (26 of 40) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 26.4 points, 12.4 boards and 9 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the floor (10th in league) and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 16.7 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 4.1 boards and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Aaron Gordon's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the field.

Reggie Jackson averages 10.2 points, 1.9 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, Anthony Davis gives the Lakers 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in league).

LeBron James averages 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He is also sinking 54% of his shots from the floor and 41% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

D'Angelo Russell averages 18 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest (ninth in NBA).

Austin Reaves averages 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 10.5 points, 2.7 boards and 4.7 assists. He is sinking 39.2% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

