Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 22

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT and SportsNet LA

The Denver Nuggets are 7-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Monday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The over/under is 223.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7 -112 -108 223.5 -110 -110 -295 +240

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (77.1%)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 38-42-2 against the spread this season.

In the Lakers' 82 games this year, they have 38 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times this season.

Lakers games this season have gone over the total in 47 of 82 opportunities (57.3%).

Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 17 times in 41 road games.

The Nuggets have exceeded the total in 19 of 41 home games (46.3%), compared to 16 of 41 road games (39%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.476, 20-22-0 record) than on the road (.450, 18-21-1).

In terms of the over/under, Lakers games have finished over less often at home (21 of 42, 50%) than on the road (26 of 40, 65%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 boards and 9.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals (seventh in league) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.7 points, 7.0 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 boards.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 24.7 points for the Lakers, plus 12.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

LeBron James averages 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He is also draining 54.0% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Lakers are receiving 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

The Lakers get 15.9 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Lakers are getting 10.5 points, 2.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie.

