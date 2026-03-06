Nuggets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Nuggets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT2, KTVD, KUSA, and MSG

A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Jalen Brunson (ninth, 26.5 PPG) and the New York Knicks (40-23) visit Jamal Murray (11th, 25.7 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (39-24) on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET on ALT2, KTVD, KUSA, and MSG. The Knicks are 1-point favorites. The point total for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Nuggets vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 229.5 -120 +102

Nuggets vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (54.9%)

Nuggets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 33-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have played 63 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 29 times this season.

Nuggets games this season have hit the over on 39 of 63 set point totals (61.9%).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 32 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 12 times in 31 opportunities on the road.

The Knicks have hit the over on the over/under in 15 of 32 home games (46.9%), compared to 14 of 31 road games (45.2%).

This year, Denver is 14-15-0 at home against the spread (.483 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-13-0 ATS (.618).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Nuggets' games have finished above the over/under at home (51.7%, 15 of 29) compared to on the road (70.6%, 24 of 34).

Knicks Leaders

Brunson's numbers on the season are 26.5 points, 3.4 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 19.7 points, 11.8 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.7% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby averages 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.6 points, 12.6 boards and 10.4 assists. He is also sinking 57.2% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Nuggets get 25.7 points per game from Murray, plus 4.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Per game, Tim Hardaway Jr. provides the Nuggets 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Nuggets are getting 7.6 points, 4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bruce Brown.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas gives the Nuggets 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

