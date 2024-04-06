Nuggets vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 6

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and BSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (36-41) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets (53-24) at Ball Arena on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSE. The point total is 222.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -11.5 -110 -110 222.5 -112 -108 -650 +480

Nuggets vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (79.9%)

Nuggets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 34-41-2 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have 28 wins against the spread in 77 games this season.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 31 times this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over on 41 of 77 set point totals (53.2%).

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 19 times in 39 opportunities at home, and it has covered 15 times in 38 opportunities in road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Nuggets hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total 17 times in 39 opportunities this season (43.6%). In road games, they have hit the over 14 times in 38 opportunities (36.8%).

This season, Atlanta is 15-24-0 at home against the spread (.385 winning percentage). Away, it is 13-25-0 ATS (.342).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have finished over more often at home (25 of 39, 64.1%) than away (16 of 38, 42.1%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 26.5 points, 12.4 boards and 9 assists, shooting 57.9% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.6 points, 1.5 assists and 7.1 boards.

Jamal Murray averages 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 14 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray averages 22.6 points for the Hawks, plus 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

The Hawks are receiving 11.4 points, 10.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Clint Capela.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is draining 42.6% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game (eighth in league).

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 16 points, 8.8 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He is making 51% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.

The Hawks get 13.7 points per game from Saddiq Bey, plus 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists.

