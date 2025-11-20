Notre Dame vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
College football's Saturday slate includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Syracuse Orange.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Notre Dame vs Syracuse Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- Moneyline: Notre Dame: (N/A) | Syracuse: (N/A)
- Spread: Notre Dame: -35.5 (-115) | Syracuse: +35.5 (-105)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Notre Dame vs Syracuse Betting Trends
- Notre Dame's record against the spread is 5-5-0.
- There have been five Notre Dame games (of 10) that hit the over this season.
- Against the spread, Syracuse is 4-6-0 this year.
- Of 10 Syracuse games so far this year, five have hit the over.
Notre Dame vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (98.6%)
Notre Dame vs Syracuse Point Spread
Notre Dame is favored by 35.5 points over Syracuse. Notre Dame is -115 to cover the spread, with Syracuse being -105.
Notre Dame vs Syracuse Over/Under
Notre Dame versus Syracuse, on Nov. 22, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Notre Dame
|38.5
|11
|18.4
|17
|56.4
|10
|Syracuse
|22.3
|107
|31.5
|112
|54.6
|10
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
