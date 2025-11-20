Notre Dame vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Syracuse Orange.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (N/A) | Syracuse: (N/A)

Notre Dame: (N/A) | Syracuse: (N/A) Spread: Notre Dame: -35.5 (-115) | Syracuse: +35.5 (-105)

Notre Dame: -35.5 (-115) | Syracuse: +35.5 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Betting Trends

Notre Dame's record against the spread is 5-5-0.

There have been five Notre Dame games (of 10) that hit the over this season.

Against the spread, Syracuse is 4-6-0 this year.

Of 10 Syracuse games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (98.6%)

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Point Spread

Notre Dame is favored by 35.5 points over Syracuse. Notre Dame is -115 to cover the spread, with Syracuse being -105.

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Over/Under

Notre Dame versus Syracuse, on Nov. 22, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Notre Dame 38.5 11 18.4 17 56.4 10 Syracuse 22.3 107 31.5 112 54.6 10

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

