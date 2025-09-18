Notre Dame vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Purdue Boilermakers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Notre Dame vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-4000) | Purdue: (+1400)

Notre Dame: (-4000) | Purdue: (+1400) Spread: Notre Dame: -25.5 (-108) | Purdue: +25.5 (-112)

Notre Dame: -25.5 (-108) | Purdue: +25.5 (-112) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Notre Dame vs Purdue Betting Trends

Notre Dame hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Notre Dame and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Purdue has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Purdue and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.

Notre Dame vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (95.9%)

Notre Dame vs Purdue Point Spread

Notre Dame is favored by 25.5 points versus Purdue. Notre Dame is -108 to cover the spread, while Purdue is -112.

Notre Dame vs Purdue Over/Under

The over/under for Notre Dame-Purdue on Sept. 20 is 54.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Notre Dame vs Purdue Moneyline

Notre Dame is a -4000 favorite on the moneyline, while Purdue is a +1400 underdog.

Notre Dame vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Notre Dame 32.0 98 34.0 78 50.5 2 Purdue 27.3 75 16.7 45 53.2 3

Notre Dame vs. Purdue Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

