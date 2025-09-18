Notre Dame vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Purdue Boilermakers.
Notre Dame vs Purdue Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-4000) | Purdue: (+1400)
- Spread: Notre Dame: -25.5 (-108) | Purdue: +25.5 (-112)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Notre Dame vs Purdue Betting Trends
- Notre Dame hasn't won a game against the spread this season.
- Notre Dame and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.
- Purdue has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Purdue and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.
Notre Dame vs Purdue Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (95.9%)
Notre Dame vs Purdue Point Spread
Notre Dame is favored by 25.5 points versus Purdue. Notre Dame is -108 to cover the spread, while Purdue is -112.
Notre Dame vs Purdue Over/Under
The over/under for Notre Dame-Purdue on Sept. 20 is 54.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Notre Dame vs Purdue Moneyline
Notre Dame is a -4000 favorite on the moneyline, while Purdue is a +1400 underdog.
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Notre Dame
|32.0
|98
|34.0
|78
|50.5
|2
|Purdue
|27.3
|75
|16.7
|45
|53.2
|3
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
