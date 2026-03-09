Northern Kentucky vs Wright State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 7 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (20-13, 10-10 Horizon League) square off in the Horizon League tournament against the No. 1 seed Wright State Raiders (21-11, 15-5 Horizon League) on Monday at Corteva Coliseum, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Corteva Coliseum

Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wright State win (56%)

Before placing a wager on Monday's Northern Kentucky-Wright State spread (Northern Kentucky -1.5) or over/under (157.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northern Kentucky has covered 13 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

Wright State has put together a 19-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Northern Kentucky (9-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (45%) than Wright State (7-2) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (77.8%).

The Norse have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 14 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 15 opportunities in road games.

This season, the Raiders are 7-7-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they are 10-4-0 ATS (.714).

Northern Kentucky has nine wins against the spread in 22 conference games this season.

Wright State's Horizon League record against the spread is 14-7-0.

Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northern Kentucky has been victorious in 13, or 65%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Norse have been victorious 13 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

Wright State has gone 3-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Raiders have a record of 3-5 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +105 or longer (37.5%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Kentucky has a 55.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State Head-to-Head Comparison

Northern Kentucky is outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game with a +206 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.9 points per game (41st in college basketball) and gives up 76.7 per outing (255th in college basketball).

Donovan Oday is 65th in the country with a team-leading 18.7 points per game.

Wright State is outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game, with a +232 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.5 points per game (76th in college basketball) and gives up 73.3 per contest (162nd in college basketball).

Michael Cooper's team-leading 13.3 points per game rank him 512th in the country.

The Norse win the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. They record 32.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 154th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.2 per contest.

LJ Wells paces the Norse with 7.3 rebounds per game (126th in college basketball action).

The Raiders are 206th in college basketball at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 27.5 their opponents average.

Michael Imariagbe averages 6.9 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) to lead the Raiders.

Northern Kentucky ranks 83rd in college basketball with 101.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 156th in college basketball defensively with 94.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Raiders rank 52nd in college basketball averaging 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 165th, allowing 94.6 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!