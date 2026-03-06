Northern Iowa vs Illinois State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 6 seed Northern Iowa Panthers (20-12, 11-9 MVC) and the No. 3 seed Illinois State Redbirds (20-11, 12-8 MVC) play in the MVC tournament Friday at Enterprise Center, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Northern Iowa win (60.8%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Friday's Northern Iowa-Illinois State spread (Northern Iowa -1.5) or total (124.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northern Iowa has put together a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Illinois State has covered 17 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

Northern Iowa covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 45.8% of the time. That's less often than Illinois State covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (50%).

The Panthers own a worse record against the spread at home (7-9-0) than they do in away games (7-4-0).

Against the spread, the Redbirds have performed better at home (10-4-0) than on the road (4-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Northern Iowa is 10-11-0 this season.

Illinois State's MVC record against the spread is 11-9-0.

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northern Iowa has won in 16, or 66.7%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Panthers have a mark of 16-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -122 or better on the moneyline.

Illinois State has won four of the 10 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, the Redbirds have gone 3-5 (37.5%).

Northern Iowa has an implied victory probability of 55% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Head-to-Head Comparison

Northern Iowa averages 69.3 points per game (324th in college basketball) while giving up 61.1 per contest (first in college basketball). It has a +262 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Trey Campbell ranks 482nd in college basketball with a team-leading 13.5 points per game.

Illinois State has a +236 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. It is putting up 75.9 points per game, 178th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.3 per contest to rank 47th in college basketball.

Illinois State's leading scorer, Chase Walker, is 461st in the country, putting up 13.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 329th in college basketball at 28.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 fewer than the 31 their opponents average.

Tristan Smith leads the Panthers with 5.2 rebounds per game (514th in college basketball play).

The Redbirds record 33.4 rebounds per game (102nd in college basketball) while allowing 29.2 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.2 boards per game.

Walker tops the Redbirds with 5.2 rebounds per game (514th in college basketball).

Northern Iowa's 98.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 168th in college basketball, and the 86.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 24th in college basketball.

The Redbirds' 101 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 100th in college basketball, and the 90.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 73rd in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!