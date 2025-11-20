North Texas vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the North Texas Mean Green and the Rice Owls.

North Texas vs Rice Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Texas: (-1205) | Rice: (+750)

North Texas: (-1205) | Rice: (+750) Spread: North Texas: -18.5 (-105) | Rice: +18.5 (-115)

North Texas: -18.5 (-105) | Rice: +18.5 (-115) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

North Texas vs Rice Betting Trends

North Texas' record against the spread is 8-2-0.

North Texas has covered every time (2-0) as an 18.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been seven North Texas games (of 10) that hit the over this year.

Rice has five wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

Of 10 Rice games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

North Texas vs Rice Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mean Green win (95.7%)

North Texas vs Rice Point Spread

North Texas is favored by 18.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Rice, the underdog, is -115.

North Texas vs Rice Over/Under

North Texas versus Rice on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 55.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

North Texas vs Rice Moneyline

Rice is the underdog, +750 on the moneyline, while North Texas is a -1205 favorite.

North Texas vs. Rice Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Texas 45.3 3 24.1 66 62.0 10 Rice 21.1 112 27.9 89 47.5 10

North Texas vs. Rice Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: Rice Stadium

