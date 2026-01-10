North Carolina vs Wake Forest College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The North Carolina Tar Heels (13-2, 1-1 ACC) aim to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-6, 1-2 ACC) on January 10, 2026.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina win (85.5%)

North Carolina is a 9.5-point favorite against Wake Forest on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 151.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the game.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has put together an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Wake Forest is 6-10-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, North Carolina (6-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than Wake Forest (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

The Tar Heels covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered seven times in 15 opportunities at home, and they covered four times in 12 opportunities on the road.

The Demon Deacons' winning percentage against the spread at home was .375 (6-10-0) last year. Away, it was .500 (6-6-0).

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been named as the moneyline favorite 11 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Tar Heels have not lost in nine games this year when favored by -610 or better on the moneyline.

Wake Forest is 1-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

The Demon Deacons have played as a moneyline underdog of +440 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 85.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, North Carolina was the 29th-ranked squad in the nation (80.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 261st (74.7 points allowed per game).

North Carolina was 105th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.2) and 182nd in rebounds conceded (31.2) last season.

Last season North Carolina was ranked 93rd in the country in assists with 14.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, North Carolina was 120th in college basketball in committing them (10.5 per game) last year. It was 288th in forcing them (10.2 per game).

Last year Wake Forest scored 70.2 points per game (275th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 68.0 points per contest (56th-ranked).

Last year Wake Forest grabbed 30.3 rebounds per game (282nd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.8 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Wake Forest averaged 11.3 assists per game, which ranked them 330th in college basketball.

Wake Forest committed 10.8 turnovers per game (143rd-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.8 turnovers per contest (58th-ranked).

