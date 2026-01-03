North Carolina vs SMU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The North Carolina Tar Heels (13-1, 1-0 ACC) will try to build on a seven-game win streak when they visit the SMU Mustangs (11-2, 0-0 ACC) on January 3, 2026 at Moody Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. SMU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW Network

The CW Network Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: Moody Coliseum

North Carolina vs. SMU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: SMU win (54.1%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Saturday's North Carolina-SMU spread (North Carolina -1.5) or over/under (156.5 points).

North Carolina vs. SMU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has covered eight times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

SMU has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

North Carolina (7-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (58.3%) than SMU (2-2) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Tar Heels covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered seven times in 15 opportunities at home, and they covered four times in 12 opportunities on the road.

Last year, the Mustangs were 7-10-0 at home against the spread (.412 winning percentage). Away, they were 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

North Carolina vs. SMU: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been named as the moneyline favorite 11 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Tar Heels have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -115 or better.

SMU has won 50% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-2).

The Mustangs have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Carolina has a 53.5% chance of walking away with the win.

North Carolina vs. SMU Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina's +245 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.2 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per outing (16th in college basketball).

North Carolina's leading scorer, Caleb Wilson, ranks 35th in the country averaging 19.9 points per game.

SMU has a +190 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. It is putting up 91.1 points per game, 16th in college basketball, and is giving up 76.5 per outing to rank 259th in college basketball.

SMU's leading scorer, Kevin Miller, ranks 35th in the nation, putting up 19.9 points per game.

The Tar Heels average 39.6 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 10.3 boards per game.

Wilson paces the Tar Heels with 11.2 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball play).

The Mustangs pull down 36.5 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball) while conceding 31.5 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

Samet Yigitoglu is 42nd in college basketball with 8.9 rebounds per game, leading the Mustangs.

North Carolina's 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 97th in college basketball, and the 80.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 10th in college basketball.

The Mustangs average 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (51st in college basketball), and concede 88.7 points per 100 possessions (105th in college basketball).

