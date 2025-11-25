North Carolina vs Saint Bonaventure College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 25

Two streaking teams square off when the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) host the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-0) on November 25, 2025. The Tar Heels will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bonnies, winners of five straight.

North Carolina vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

North Carolina vs. Saint Bonaventure Picks and Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina win (76.4%)

North Carolina-Saint Bonaventure spread (North Carolina -10.5) or total (152.5 points).

North Carolina vs. Saint Bonaventure: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

Saint Bonaventure has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels did a better job covering the spread in home games (7-8-0) last season than they did in road games (4-8-0).

Last season, the Bonnies were 8-6-0 at home against the spread (.571 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

North Carolina vs. Saint Bonaventure: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been named as the moneyline favorite four times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Tar Heels have not lost in three games this year when favored by -719 or better on the moneyline.

Saint Bonaventure has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Bonnies have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +500 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Carolina has a 87.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

North Carolina vs. Saint Bonaventure Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina is outscoring opponents by 24.8 points per game with a +124 scoring differential overall. It puts up 88.0 points per game (59th in college basketball) and allows 63.2 per contest (31st in college basketball).

Caleb Wilson paces North Carolina, putting up 20.6 points per game (35th in the nation).

Saint Bonaventure is outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game, with a +52 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.4 points per game (188th in college basketball) and allows 68.0 per outing (78th in college basketball).

Saint Bonaventure's leading scorer, Darryl Simmons II, ranks 83rd in the country, averaging 18.6 points per game.

The Tar Heels win the rebound battle by 15.0 boards on average. They collect 43.2 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.2 per contest.

Wilson tops the team with 10.0 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball play).

The 35.8 rebounds per game the Bonnies accumulate rank 113th in the country, 10.8 more than the 25.0 their opponents pull down.

Frank Mitchell paces the Bonnies with 10.6 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball).

North Carolina ranks 75th in college basketball with 104.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and eighth in college basketball defensively with 75.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bonnies score 101.4 points per 100 possessions (122nd in college basketball), while giving up 88.0 points per 100 possessions (135th in college basketball).

