North Carolina vs East Tennessee State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) on December 16, 2025 at Dean E. Smith Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (86.1%)

Before making an informed wager on North Carolina-East Tennessee State matchup (in which North Carolina is a 15.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 149.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

North Carolina vs. East Tennessee State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

East Tennessee State has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels did a better job covering the spread at home (7-8-0) last season than they did in road tilts (4-8-0).

The Buccaneers' winning percentage against the spread at home is 1.000 (5-0-0). Away, it is .250 (1-3-0).

North Carolina vs. East Tennessee State: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been named as the moneyline favorite seven times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Tar Heels have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -1786 or better.

East Tennessee State has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Buccaneers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +980 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Carolina has a 94.7% chance of walking away with the win.

North Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina has a +164 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.4 points per game. It is putting up 81.1 points per game to rank 110th in college basketball and is allowing 64.7 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.

Caleb Wilson paces North Carolina, putting up 19.6 points per game (40th in college basketball).

East Tennessee State is outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game, with a +168 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.7 points per game (119th in college basketball) and gives up 65.5 per outing (28th in college basketball).

Cam Morris III's team-leading 14.2 points per game rank him 365th in college basketball.

The Tar Heels are 13th in college basketball at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 10.3 more than the 29.1 their opponents average.

Wilson's 10.6 rebounds per game lead the Tar Heels and rank eighth in college basketball action.

The Buccaneers win the rebound battle by 5.1 boards on average. They record 34.4 rebounds per game, 133rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.3.

Blake Barkley averages 4.9 rebounds per game (656th in college basketball) to lead the Buccaneers.

North Carolina ranks 108th in college basketball with 101.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in college basketball defensively with 81.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Buccaneers average 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (106th in college basketball), and give up 82.4 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!