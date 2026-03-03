North Carolina vs Clemson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The North Carolina Tar Heels (23-6, 11-5 ACC) will host the Clemson Tigers (21-8, 11-5 ACC) after winning 18 straight home games.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Clemson Picks and Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina win (67.5%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Tuesday's North Carolina-Clemson spread (North Carolina -3.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

North Carolina vs. Clemson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Clemson is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 10-9 ATS record North Carolina racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Tar Heels have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-6-0) than they have in road affairs (4-5-0).

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). On the road, it is .700 (7-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, North Carolina is 8-8-0 this year.

Clemson is 10-6-0 against the spread in ACC action this year.

North Carolina vs. Clemson: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (85%) in those games.

This season, the Tar Heels have been victorious 15 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -176 or shorter on the moneyline.

Clemson has won one of the four games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

The Tigers have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, and lost each game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Carolina has a 63.8% chance of pulling out a win.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Head-to-Head Comparison

With 80.7 points scored per game and 74.7 points conceded last year, North Carolina was 29th in college basketball on offense and 261st on defense.

At 33.2 rebounds per game and 31.2 rebounds conceded, North Carolina was 105th and 182nd in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season North Carolina was ranked 93rd in college basketball in assists with 14.7 per game.

North Carolina committed 10.5 turnovers per game last year and forced 10.2 per game, ranking 120th and 288th, respectively, in the country.

With 76.1 points per game on offense, Clemson ranked 112th in the nation last year. Defensively, it surrendered 65.8 points per contest, which ranked 27th in college basketball.

Clemson ranked 156th in the nation with 32.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 90th with 29.8 rebounds allowed per game.

Clemson averaged 14.2 assists per game, which ranked them 124th in the nation.

Clemson ranked 79th in the country with 10.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 85th with 12.3 forced turnovers per game.

