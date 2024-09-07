Noah Fant 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Noah Fant is the 24th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 41.4 fantasy points a year ago (31st among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Seattle Seahawks player, scroll down.

Noah Fant Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Fant's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 41.4 268 30 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 69.0 185 20

Noah Fant 2023 Game-by-Game

Fant accumulated 6.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 63 yards -- in Week 4 versus the New York Giants, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 5.6 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 4.1 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 6.3 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2.5 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3.2 3 2 32 0 Week 9 @Ravens 0.0 1 0 0 0 View Full Table

Noah Fant vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Fant's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Noah Fant 43 32 414 0 2 D.K. Metcalf 119 66 1114 8 23 Tyler Lockett 122 79 894 5 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 93 63 628 4 10

