Noah Fant 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Noah Fant is the 24th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 41.4 fantasy points a year ago (31st among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Seattle Seahawks player, scroll down.
Noah Fant Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Fant's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|41.4
|268
|30
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|69.0
|185
|20
Noah Fant 2023 Game-by-Game
Fant accumulated 6.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 63 yards -- in Week 4 versus the New York Giants, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 2
|@Lions
|5.6
|4
|4
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|4.1
|5
|4
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|6.3
|2
|2
|63
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|0.9
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|2.5
|1
|1
|25
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|3.2
|3
|2
|32
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Noah Fant vs. Other Seahawks Receivers
The Seahawks ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Fant's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Noah Fant
|43
|32
|414
|0
|2
|D.K. Metcalf
|119
|66
|1114
|8
|23
|Tyler Lockett
|122
|79
|894
|5
|12
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|93
|63
|628
|4
|10
Want more data and analysis on Noah Fant? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.