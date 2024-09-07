menu item
NFL

Noah Fant 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Noah Fant is the 24th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 41.4 fantasy points a year ago (31st among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Seattle Seahawks player, scroll down.

Noah Fant Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Fant's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points41.426830
2024 Projected Fantasy Points69.018520

Noah Fant 2023 Game-by-Game

Fant accumulated 6.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 63 yards -- in Week 4 versus the New York Giants, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 2@Lions5.644560
Week 3Panthers4.154410
Week 4@Giants6.322630
Week 6@Bengals0.91190
Week 7Cardinals2.511250
Week 8Browns3.232320
Week 9@Ravens0.01000
View Full Table

Noah Fant vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Fant's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Noah Fant433241402
D.K. Metcalf119661114823
Tyler Lockett12279894512
Jaxon Smith-Njigba9363628410

Want more data and analysis on Noah Fant? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

