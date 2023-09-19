Nico Collins Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Wide receiver Nico Collins is looking at a matchup against the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league (256.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Collins worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Jaguars? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Collins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Collins vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.24

7.24 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.60

56.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Collins has put up 28.6 fantasy points in 2023 (14.3 per game), which ranks him eighth at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 35 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Collins has tallied 226 receiving yards and one touchdown on 13 catches (20 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 28.6.

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Collins produced 20.6 fantasy points, tallying seven receptions on nine targets for 146 yards and one TD.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Jacksonville's defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Jaguars have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Nico Collins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.