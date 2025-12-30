Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Nico Collins and the Houston Texans will play the Indianapolis Colts and their 31st-ranked pass defense (250.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Collins worth a look for his next matchup versus the Colts? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Collins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Nico Collins Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.89

58.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Collins has produced 155.2 fantasy points in 2025 (10.3 per game), which ranks him eighth at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 56 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Collins has been targeted 17 times, with 10 receptions for 201 yards and two TDs. He has put up 32.1 fantasy points (10.7 per game) during that stretch.

Collins has reeled in 19 balls (on 35 targets) for 420 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 60.7 fantasy points (12.1 per game) during that timeframe.

The peak of Collins' fantasy season came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, when he compiled 20.5 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in three balls (on four targets) for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nico Collins had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he tallied just 2.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed four players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed six players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Four players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has given up more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

The Colts have allowed 22 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just two players this season.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this season.

The Colts have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Nico Collins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.