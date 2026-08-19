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Nico Collins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Nico Collins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Nico Collins is the 10th-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 155.2 fantasy points a year ago (ninth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Houston Texans player, continue reading.

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Nico Collins Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Collins' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points143.6507
2026 Projected Fantasy Points121.48021

Nico Collins 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Collins posted a season-high 20.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: three receptions, 85 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Rams2.553250
Week 2Buccaneers11.293521
Week 3@Jaguars14.41181041
Week 4Titans7.964790
Week 5@Ravens12.054521
Week 7@Seahawks2.7104270
Week 9Broncos7.5117750

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Nico Collins vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans called a pass on 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Collins' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Nico Collins120711117616
Dalton Schultz10682777311
Jayden Higgins684152567
Xavier Hutchinson573542836

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