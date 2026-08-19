Nico Collins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Nico Collins is the 10th-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 155.2 fantasy points a year ago (ninth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Houston Texans player, continue reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Nico Collins Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Collins' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 143.6 50 7 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 121.4 80 21

Nico Collins 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Collins posted a season-high 20.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: three receptions, 85 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 2.5 5 3 25 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 11.2 9 3 52 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 14.4 11 8 104 1 Week 4 Titans 7.9 6 4 79 0 Week 5 @Ravens 12.0 5 4 52 1 Week 7 @Seahawks 2.7 10 4 27 0 Week 9 Broncos 7.5 11 7 75 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Nico Collins vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans called a pass on 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Collins' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Nico Collins 120 71 1117 6 16 Dalton Schultz 106 82 777 3 11 Jayden Higgins 68 41 525 6 7 Xavier Hutchinson 57 35 428 3 6

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Nico Collins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.