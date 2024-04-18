NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Thursday 4/18/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Prop Bets

The Los Angeles Kings are one of two teams on tonight's slate that still have the motivation to win in the final game of the season.

It's the final day of the regular season and every playoff series is set except for two.

As of now, the Kings would play the top-seeded Dallas Stars in the first round of the playoffs. With a win and then a loss by the Vegas Golden Knights, the Kings would jump into the third seed in the Pacific Division and play the Edmonton Oilers in the first round.

In my humble opinion, the Stars are an absolute powerhouse and pose the biggest threat in the Western Conference, thus, the Kings should look to avoid them in the first round, giving them full motivation to win tonight.

They come in with a 3.49 implied goal total against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Kings have a good matchup to close out the season with a win.

Over the last two weeks, the Blackhawks have allowed 2.91 Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is 15th in the league.

Things brings me to Adrian Kempe, who is up on the first forward line and the first power-play unit, coming in with 5 goals and 29 shots on goal over his last 10 games. However, he has no goals over his last four games but maintains a strong offensive role.

As explained above, the Kings and the Golden Knights are the only two teams on tonight's slate with the motivation to win.

The Golden Knights should want to maintain the third seed in the Pacific Division in order to avoid playing the Stars in the first round. They come in with a slate-high 4.19 implied goal total and a super soft matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

This season, the Ducks have allowed 60.63 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the 11th-worst in the league. It's a favorable matchup for the Golden Knights to apply the offensive pressure and pile up the shots.

We go to Jack Eichel, who leads the team with 47 shots on goal over his last 10 games, hitting at least 5 shots on goal in six of those games. His time on the first forward line and the first power-play unit put him in an elite spot versus the Ducks.

