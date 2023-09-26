NHL Norris Trophy Odds: Cale Makar Entering Season as Favorite

Hockey is almost here as the 2023-24 NHL season is right around the corner.

Let's check out the Norris Trophy odds on FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Here's a look at the top 10 favorites before the season gets underway.

Norris Trophy Odds

Cale Makar

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +240

Cale Makar had a case to be the second-best player in the entire NHL behind Connor McDavid at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. That should say it all about the 24-year-old.

The Colorado Avalanche may have had a down season in 2022-23 and, perhaps by Makar's standards, he did, too. Makar missed 22 games last season but still finished third in the Norris Trophy discussion. Makar ended up finishing with 17 goals, 49 assists, and 66 points in 60 games.

This, of course, came one season after winning the Norris Trophy for the first time in his career when he had 28 goals, 58 assists, and 86 points. Not every year can be a winner but Makar does feel like he has the ability to be at the top of that conversation year in and year out.

The Norris Trophy has transformed over the years to where more often than not, defensemen have to be recording big points while playing good defense -- see Erik Karlsson and his 101 points that helped him earn the honor for the 2022-23 season. Makar not only feels like he has an advantage as an offensively gifted defender but should be the next d-man to record 100-plus points in a season as he begins to enter his prime.

When you've become the McDavid of a conversation, you know you're on a different level from everyone else. His finishes for the Norris Trophy since his rookie season are 9th, 2nd, 1st, and 3rd. That's another level that makes him an easy favorite heading into his fifth season.

It's safe to say the best has yet to come for the gifted defenseman.

Adam Fox

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +650

There's an argument to be made that Adam Fox is the best defenseman in the sport.

The New York Rangers have leaned on Fox for years now on the backend, and he's answered the call. Despite winning the Norris Trophy in the 2020-21 season, last year may have been Fox's best yet. He finished with 12 goals, 60 assists, and 72 points while having a plus/minus of +28. He had a 24:23 average time on ice and recorded the best Fenwick of his career at 59.2.

Entering his age-25 season, Fox feels like the closest thing to a shutdown possession in the sport. He has accolades similar to Makar. He's got the Norris Trophy already but has finishes of 1st, 9th, and 2nd over his last three seasons. The only year that Fox didn't place for the Norris was his rookie campaign, where he still managed to come in fourth for the Calder Trophy.

Based on his past three seasons, Fox is able to handle the necessary offense that is needed, as true two-way defensemen are the ones walking away with the award more often than defensive defensemen. The strongest part of his game is shutting opponents down, but with 74 and 72 points in back-to-back years, one final leap offensively may make him the heavy favorite over Makar soon enough.

If you're looking for the non-favorite to win heading into the season, it doesn't get better than Fox at the +650 odds.

Rasmus Dahlin

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +750

Rasmus Dahlin having as high of odds as he does have to be based on where he's expected to go rather than what he's done.

The 2018 No. 1 pick finally started to put it all together in 2022-23. Dahlin finished his fifth season with 15 goals, 58 assists, and 73 points -- a 20-point leap from his previous career-high. Defensively, he had career-highs in shot blocks (132) and takeaways (45) while averaging 25:48 time on ice. The complete game for Dahlin is there now.

It shouldn't come as much of a shock that Dahlin's best season came in Buffalo's best finish since 2010-11 as they finished with a record of 42-33-7 and 91 points.

If Dahlin is going to be in the conversation for the Norris Trophy, both he and the Sabres will have to continue the growth -- which is expected. Buffalo's star defenseman is just 23 years old, so if his career trend is anything to go by, the next leap is indeed coming and the odds show it.

Miro Heiskanen

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +750

If you want to talk about players taking leaps, then Miro Heiskanen certainly did just that.

Prior to 2022-23, Heiskanen never had more than 36 points in a single season after dealing with injuries on multiple occasions. The closest we got to Heiskanen's full potential was the 2019-20 playoffs when the Dallas Stars made it to the Stanley Cup as he had 26 points in 27 games. Last season, he played 79 regular season games -- his most since his rookie year -- and showed what happens when he's 100%.

The Dallas star finished 2022-23 with career-highs in assists and points with 62 and 73, respectively. He added 11 goals to that while averaging an impressive 25:29 time on ice -- third most in the NHL.

The Stars are one of the best teams heading into the 2023-24 season and there's an argument to be made that Heiskanen is their best player. He is utilized in all scenarios of the game, oftentimes being the most important player on the ice. His mixture of puck skills and speed makes him one of the elite.

In terms of winning the Norris Trophy, the closest he's come in voting is seventh this past season. If the Stars are as good as the world expects them to be, it'll come on the back of Heiskanen. He has the skills, he just has to continue putting it together in his age-24 campaign.

Quinn Hughes

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +1100

The Vancouver Canucks are looking to find an identity and that'll start with their new captain Quinn Hughes.

Hughes has been a staple in the Canucks' lineup since his rookie year in 2019-20. He came onto the scene by dazzling as an offensive defenseman, recording 8 goals, 45 assists, and 53 points. After a down 2020-21, he has had two strong campaigns, with his most recent being his best. The 23-year-old (soon-to-be 24) scored 7 goals while dishing 69 assists for 76 points. He's also been a plus player in his past two seasons, finishing at +10 and +15 in what have been overall negative years for the Canucks otherwise.

Taking on the captain role, Hughes is going to be determined to continue growing along with his teammates. The defenseman ranked fourth in the NHL in average time on ice at 25:40 -- again showing like Heiskanen that he's used on all levels of the game.

Hughes' chances for the Norris Trophy will ride on his offensive growth as he's a dynamic player yet undersized player. It's his speed and prowess on the offensive end that creates opportunities for his teammates and control the pace when he's out there. If he's able to add more goal-scoring to the repertoire, he could come to mirror what a player like Cale Makar brings to the table. That's a big "if" though.

What may hold back Hughes is that he plays for the weakest team on paper and that could derail his chances. It's going to take a huge season.

