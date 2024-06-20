Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury just two games into the 2023 season. He subsequently underwent two separate surgeries to repair the damage, including a late September procedure to address his torn MCL, as well as a second surgery in mid-November to repair his torn ACL. While the star back has reportedly been cleared to run in straight lines again, he still seems to be a fair ways away from rejoining his team on the field.

That said, Chubb will have the whole summer to get up to speed as the Browns prepare for the season. We will hopefully get a clearer picture regarding his timeline to return when the Browns reconvene for training camp in August. Fantasy managers may remember Jets back Breece Hall returning for Week 1 of the 2023 season after suffering his own ACL tear in Week 7 of the previous season, though it's fair to note that Chubb has already dealt with a similar injury in the past and may take longer to recover.

If Chubb is not ready for Week 1, expect Jerome Ford to lead the backfield. The team added Nyheim Hines and D'Onta Foreman to their roster this offseason, but it remains to be seen whether either will have a role in the offense by the time the season rolls around.