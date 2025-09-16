Which NFL Defenses Have Forced the Most Fumbles, Interceptions, and Turnovers This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has compiled the most turnovers in the 2025 NFL season? The Jacksonville Jaguars lead the way with six total turnovers forced, while the Kansas City Chiefs have the lowest total in the league, forcing zero.

See the table below for the up-to-date team leaders.

NFL Defense Team Turnovers Forced Leaders

Rank Team Total Turnovers Forced Total Interceptions Total Fumbles Recovered 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6 5 1 2 Tennessee Titans 5 3 2 3 Cincinnati Bengals 4 4 0 3 Atlanta Falcons 4 2 2 3 Seattle Seahawks 4 4 0 3 Indianapolis Colts 4 3 1 7 Los Angeles Rams 3 1 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

