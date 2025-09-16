FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Which NFL Defenses Have Forced the Most Fumbles, Interceptions, and Turnovers This Year?

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Which NFL Defenses Have Forced the Most Fumbles, Interceptions, and Turnovers This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has compiled the most turnovers in the 2025 NFL season? The Jacksonville Jaguars lead the way with six total turnovers forced, while the Kansas City Chiefs have the lowest total in the league, forcing zero.

See the table below for the up-to-date team leaders.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

NFL Defense Team Turnovers Forced Leaders

Rank
Team
Total Turnovers Forced
Total Interceptions
Total Fumbles Recovered
1Jacksonville Jaguars651
2Tennessee Titans532
3Cincinnati Bengals440
3Atlanta Falcons422
3Seattle Seahawks440
3Indianapolis Colts431
7Los Angeles Rams312

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup